SNL gave Charlotte a nickname you’re not going to like in sketch about LaMelo Ball

LaVar went on to mention how LaMelo has all the awards locked up, including rookie of the year, Most Valuable Player and “prettiest hog at the Mecklenburg County Fair.” After LaMelo wins MVP, his caricatured father says, he’s going to unite North Carolina and South Carolina to create a Super Carolina called “Carolithis,” a monster of the South who may or may not be appearing in the upcoming Warner Bros. film Godzilla vs. Kong.