Rowan County 2021 Covid-19 Restaurant grant program applications accepted March 1 at noon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County 2021 Covid-19 Small Business Restaurant Grant Program applications will be accepted online and in person on March 1, 2021 at noon. This will be on a first come, first serve basis.
Rowan County received grant monies from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide grants to restaurants only to reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by required closures.
Rowan County will provide up to $250,000 in funds for this program ($225,000 in grants and $25,000 in administrative fees). This funding will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis for eligible small businesses that submit a completed application and follow all the written directions on the application.
McGill Associates has the discretion to define or determine what constitutes a completed application if there are technical errors and / or mistakes that are not substantial. Applications will be accepted online and in person at 130 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 on the second floor starting March 1, 2021 at 12 noon through April 15, 2021 at 5pm. Each application will be electronically or manually time stamped.
In order to apply, the small business must have at least 26 full-time employees to receive $5,000. The business shall be a for-profit business with a brick-and-mortar address located in Rowan County.
All requirements and additional details can be found here: https://www.rowancountync.gov/1650/COVID-19-Small-Business-Grant-Program#:~:text=Rowan%20County%20will%20provide%20up,written%20directions%20on%20the%20application.
