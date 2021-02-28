Rowan County 2021 Covid-19 Restaurant grant program applications accepted March 1 at noon

McGill Associates has the discretion to define or determine what constitutes a completed application if there are technical errors and / or mistakes that are not substantial. Applications will be accepted online and in person at 130 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 on the second floor starting March 1, 2021 at 12 noon through April 15, 2021 at 5pm. Each application will be electronically or manually time stamped.