Rowan Chamber hosting Salute to Agri-Business in March Power In Partnership breakfast

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the next Power in Partnership (PIP) program will feature the annual “Salute to Agri-Business” with noted author Michele Payn as the keynote speaker. The virtual program is scheduled for Thurs., March 18, 7:30 a.m. This month’s PIP sponsor is F & M Bank.
Payn’s book, Food Bullying How to Avoid Buying B.S., takes a lively look at where trends have led to bullying within agriculture. She also discusses how to be more compassionate in business to help consumers better understand the complexities of the food system. Payn’s book will be available for sale at South Main Book Company.
The purpose of the event is to highlight the importance of agri-business in Rowan County. Michelle Patterson (Patterson Farm) is the chair of the Chamber’s Agri-business Committee. Amy-Lynn Albertson (Rowan County Extension Office Director) will emcee the program and provide updated agri-business economic impact numbers.
The PIP events are held the Third Thursday of the Month from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. The remaining Spring Season of PIP programs include:
- April 16 – Rowan Chamber’s 95th Annual Meeting, sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- May 20 – Leadership Rowan Graduation; Speaker: Steve Chandler, Chandler Thinks on Rowan Brand, sponsored by Duke Energy Corp.
The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day with the PIP and then get a deep dive into sessions focused on important aspects of the community. The Chamber’s popular Power Cards are offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month. The cost is $30 for members; $75 for non-members.
Please join us for this upcoming program. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., March 16 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.