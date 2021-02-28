Chesterfield man charged in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico officer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with two felonies in connection to two hit-and-run crashes, one of which killed an off-duty police officer.
Officials identified the pedestrian as Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran with the Henrico Police Department. Police say Lambert, who served on the division’s special operations group, was not on duty at the time of the crash.
Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, of Chesterfield, was charged with two felony hit-and-runs and was taken into custody on Sunday during a traffic stop in King William County.
Police say one hit-and-run incident involved an occupied vehicle and one involved a pedestrian. Police say both incidents occurred on Greenwood Road. Regensburg was transported to Henrico County Jail on Sunday and is being held without bond.
“We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert,” said Henrico County Chief of Police, Eric English. “He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and friends.”
English described Lambert as a committed, genuine individual who cared about people.
“One of the things we had a conversation about is how can we prevent traffic crashes. That was one of our goals,” English said. “How ironic that he becomes the victim, so it’s tough.”
As the head of the special operations group, which entails the emergency response team, K-9 units and the civil disturbance team, English said Lambert was always the person to go to with legal questions.
“We are a strong family as the Henrico Police Division and it’s something we’ll get through,” English said. “Continue your support, and prayers for the family members and friends are certainly appreciated.”
Police responded to Greenwood and Winfrey roads at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26 for reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. As investigators remained in the area, Greenwood Road was closed.
Police on Saturday said aerial support drones, planes, helicopters and canine units were used to locate the driver.
First responders pronounced Lambert dead at the scene following the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3Tips app.
