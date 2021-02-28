Movie theaters embrace bigger crowd after N.C. eases capacity restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A children’s favorite was playing on the big screen this weekend.
And because of the COVID-19 restrictions being eased, more families were permitted to watch Tom & Jerry in the movie theater.
Cinemark theaters in the Charlotte area have waited for months to show movies with more people inside.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced that movie theaters can fill to 30 percent capacity, but have no more than 250 people inside.
Movie theaters have been allowed to reopen since October under Phase 3 in North Carolina. However, there has not been this big of a release for families until this weekend with Tom and Jerry.
At the Cinemark in Salisbury, there were signs reminding people to remain socially distant.
Theater officials say they have made changes to ensure safety with the capacity limit, along with disinfecting each auditorium between showtimes and automatically blocking seats next to each party. Also, wearing a mask is mandatory. “Pretty excited,” said moviegoer Michael Hannond. “The kids wanted to see a movie. It’s been a long time. Very clean, very safe, that’s why we came first before we brought the kids. Safe, everybody wearing a mask.”
