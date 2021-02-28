Man found shot, killed in Brookford yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating after a male was found shot on a Brookford resident’s yard.
Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence about 11:35 p.m. Saturday at 20th Ave. SW in Brookford. There, they found Justin James Locklear, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.
The home’s residents reported hearing noises outside their home and when they tried to find where the noises were coming from, they found Locklear in their yard.
Officials say Locklear attacked a male occupant prior to being shot and killed. A car he was believed to have been driving was found wrecked at the nearby intersection of Highway 127 South and South Center Street.
This is an open investigation. No charges have been filed yet.
