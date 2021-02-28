Kessler, Tar Heels rally from 16 down to upset No. 11 FSU

By Aaron Beard (Associated Press) | February 27, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 12:00 AM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Walker Kessler scored a season-high 20 points to help North Carolina upset No. 11 Florida State 78-70 on Saturday.

It gave the Tar Heels a needed win to boost their NCAA Tournament chances while giving coach Roy Williams his 900th career victory.

The 7-foot-1 freshman had 14 of his points after halftime in an huge performance off the bench.

He provided a game-changing spark for a team that was down 16 with 2 1/2 minutes before halftime.

RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference-leading Seminoles. Florida State shot 32% and committed 12 turnovers after halftime.

