‘It’s exciting:’ Late-night spots embracing later hours, larger capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Weekends are looking a lot brighter for many bars and nightclubs in North Carolina thanks to the governor’s most recent executive order.
Executive Order 195 included many changes such as allowing on-site alcohol sales until 11 p.m. and allowing a 30% capacity limit for certain venues such as bars, lounges and nightclubs.
For Members Only Tasting Room and Social owner Kimberly Wilkinson, she says the newest Executive Order was well worth the wait.
“The whole time during the pandemic I’ve been super optimistic that we would get back to some normalcy but to actually see it rolling out, it’s exciting,” Wilkinson said.
During the pandemic, she and her staff have found ways to pivot and still keep business booming.
“We were being creative and finding ways to get people in the door earlier and it did work especially on the weekends,” Wilkinson said.
While hours and capacity have changed, Wilkinson said they are still following the necessary safety precautions.
“We’re still masking, we’re still taking temperatures, we’re sanitizing everyone as they come in,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said she hopes more owners and guests continue to do their part so North Carolina can keep improving.
“Follow the necessary guidelines and I think that we should all do well,” Wilkinson said.
