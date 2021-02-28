Eastbound closure on Concord Mills Boulevard this week

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - State contract crews will close eastbound lanes on a section of Concord Mills Boulevard on Sunday night, continuing a $10.2 million project to improve access to the mall complex.
All eastbound lanes will close near Thunder Road at 10 p.m. to continue installing girders to support the future two-lane flyover bridge connecting Concord Mills Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall complex. The bridge will replace the existing left turn lanes at the intersection to improve traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard.
The closure will be in place around the clock through 6 a.m. Thursday, March 4. Drivers heading east will follow a detour from Concord Mills Boulevard to Derita Road and Poplar Tent Road, where they can access I-85. Access will also be maintained to Thunder Road and the mall.
