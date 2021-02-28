Two in custody after body was found in wooded area in Chester County

Two in custody after body was found in wooded area in Chester County
By WBTV Web Staff | February 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 6:53 PM

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people are in custody after a body was found Sunday morning in Chester County.

Deputies had been searching for 46-year-old Kenneth Tyrone Wherry and 49-year-old Lavondia Elisia Wherry.

Chester County officials did not release details on how the two were captured.

Officers say they had been driving a dark silver 2004 Toyota Avalon with a South Carolina license plate that reads 662-0MT, registered to Lavondia.

The two were wanted in connection with a found body in the wooded area off of Woods Road in Chester. The body was found around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information should call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 803-581-5131.

