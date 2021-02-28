Casting call: Extras needed for Judy Blume adaptation to be filmed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you an actor, or a Judy Blume fan? A local casting company is looking for extras for the Lionsgate film adaptation of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
This coming-of-age story takes place in the 1970s and has long been a popular read for teen girls as the title character struggles with religion and the challenges of being an adolescent.
All ages, types and ethnicities are needed and filming will start in spring. Those selected will be paid.
Filming will take place in Charlotte and surrounding areas.
Want to be considered? Submit:
- 2 current photos (a close up and full length)
- Name (or parent’s name if a child is applying)
- Phone number
- City and state of residence
- Height/Weight
- Clothing and shoe sizes
- Description of any visible tattoos and piercings
Casting is being handled by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting.
Also needed are period vehicles. Anyone wanting to submit their vehicle from the 1960s and 70s can send in a photo of it with its make, model, year, the city and state it’s located, and the owner’s name and phone number.
Casting submissions can be emailed to CLTextras@gmail.com. The headline must be age, ethnicity, gender, and city/state of residence.
