Cabarrus Chamber to celebrate Annual Meeting virtually

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, will be livestreaming their 2021 Annual Meeting on March 12, noon, on Facebook Live and YouTube, and everyone is invited to attend.
“While we will miss meeting in-person with hundreds of our friends, we hope livestreaming the event will allow everyone to attend and learn more about our business community and the great work so many are doing here,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus.
“2020 was such a tough year, but many businesses and individuals stepped up and helped in courageous and inspiring ways, and we want to recognize that, along with the exciting year 2021 is shaping up to be.”
The program will feature a review of The Chamber’s 2020 program of work, legislative priorities and achievements, and a look forward to plans for the upcoming months. 2020 Board Chair Randy Welch, District Manager of Government Affairs and External Relations , will turn the gavel over to 2021 Chair Dana Ritchie, Vice President and City Executive, Pinnacle Financial Partners. The program’s highlight will be the presentation of The Chamber’s annual awards for their membership.
The 2020 awards, sponsors and nominees are:
Small Business of the Year, sponsored by F&M Bank:
Nominees: 73 & Main, Complete Design and Packaging, Doughgirls Catering and Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers
New Business of the Year, sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners
Nominees: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Old Armor Beer Company
Nonprofit of the Year, sponsored by Hilbish Ford
Nominees: Bethel Baptist Church – Bethel Enrichment Center, Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County, Cabarrus Meals on Wheels, Cabarrus County Partnership for Children and El Puente Hispano
Community Impact Award, sponsored by Atrium Health
Nominees: 73 & Main, Hilbish Ford and Uwharrie Bank
Additionally, The Chamber, in partnership with Duke Energy, presents The Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award to a community individual that has demonstrated outstanding volunteerism and community service. It is a tribute to those who make a difference in Cabarrus County by using time, talent, and compassion to positively impact the lives of others.
Chamber members can apply for the awards or be nominated. Winners are selected by chamber of commerce professionals outside of the Piedmont NC region.
Ben Mynatt Family of Dealerships and Uwharrie Bank are Corporate Sponsors for the annual meeting.
Market Street Studios are producing the event and are Video Sponsors.
For more information, please contact The Chamber at 704.782.4000.
