Busy week ahead for I-85 project in Rowan County

Tuesday: The two right lanes of I-85 North will be closed between Exit 76 (Innes Street) and Exit 79 (Spencer). Also, the ramp from I-85 North to Exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road) will be closed. Drivers needing to access this exit will continue on I-85 North to Exit 81 (Long Ferry Road) and take I-85 South back to Exit 79.