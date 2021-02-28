Busy week ahead for I-85 project in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Contract crews have planned several lane and ramp closures for next week as part of the Interstate 85 rehabilitation project.
The following closures will be in place between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. while diamond grinding work continues along the I-85 corridor near Salisbury.
Monday: The two right lanes of I-85 North will be closed between Exit 76 (Innes Street) and Exit 79 Exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road).
Tuesday: The two right lanes of I-85 North will be closed between Exit 76 (Innes Street) and Exit 79 (Spencer). Also, the ramp from I-85 North to Exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road) will be closed. Drivers needing to access this exit will continue on I-85 North to Exit 81 (Long Ferry Road) and take I-85 South back to Exit 79.
Wednesday: The two right lanes of I-85 South will be closed between Exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road) and Exit 76 (Innes Street). Also, the ramp from Exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road) onto I-85 South will be closed. Drivers needing to access I-85 South will take I-85 North to Exit 81 (Long Ferry Road) to turn around.
Thursday: The two right lanes of I-85 North will be closed between mile markers 78-80. Also, the ramp from Exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road) onto I-85 North will be closed. Drivers needing to access I-85 North will take I-85 South to Exit 76 (Innes Street) to turn around.
All of this work is weather dependent and subject to change. Drivers should slow down and anticipate crews working close to the travel lanes throughout this work zone.
