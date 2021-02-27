11-year-old missing Charlotte girl found and reunited with family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say an 11-year-old reported missing after leaving her home in Charlotte around 2 a.m. Saturday has been found.
Police 11-year-old Zionanna Harrison voluntarily left her home in the area of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive. Monday, police said Harrison had been found and reunited with her family.
Harrison had been out of town with a friend and the friend’s mother, who was apparently unaware that the girl was reported missing.
