Warmer for the weekend with a First Alert for widespread rain on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers will linger tonight and become more scattered overnight into Saturday morning.
Saturday morning low temperatures are expected in the lower 40s around Charlotte, and lower 30s around Boone.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a stray rain shower possible. Milder temperatures return for Saturday afternoon, with mid-60s around Charlotte, to upper 50s in the mountains.
Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cool, yet not cold, with overnight low temperatures in the 50s, under mostly cloudy skies.
A few passing rain showers will be possible during the day Sunday, with temperatures warming back into the 70s, as a warm front lifts through the region.
Another First Alert has been issued for Monday, as widespread rain is expected to develop. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
Don’t forget -- you can stay see real-time weather information and notifications specific to your location by downloading our free WBTV First Alert Weather app.
A few, isolated rain showers are possible for the remainder of next week, with temperatures in the mid-50s on Tuesday, around 60 degrees on Wednesday, and lower 60s by Thursday and Friday.
Enjoy the milder temperatures this weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.