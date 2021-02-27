Recovering addicts give back by helping community devastated by tornado

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As cleanup continues after the devastating tornado in Brunswick County --- there has been a big effort to make sure the volunteers and residents are getting enough food.
Christian Recovery Centers Incorporated has stepped up and have donated meals.
CRCI helps recovering addicts find a purpose and one of the ways they have been able to do that is by helping the Ocean Ridge Community.
“Our program at Brunswick Christian Recovery Center is four months and they have the opportunity to jump in and help day two that they are in the program,” said Timothy McDowell the director of catering for CRCI.
McDowell says they have been able to provide over 500 meals to the community. The organization has also had landscape crews around the community helping to clear debris.
“We came in here; we offered our services and we have been doing everything for free because people in times like this shouldn’t be hindered about having to pay this and pay that,” said Buddy Walley with CRCI.
Many of the residents say they never imagined the outpouring of support from community members.
“During something that is so devastating to so many people regardless of loss of life, total damage, little damage everybody has been helping and I think that sense of community is helping people get through it,” said Susan Kemmerer an Ocean Ridge Volunteer and residents
