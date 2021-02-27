Novant Health, Meck. County join forces to get CMS educators vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thomas Turner Jr., an adviser with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, not only got vaccinated Saturday for his students and co-workers, he did it to set an example.
Novant Health and Mecklenburg County Health Department partnered with CMS to get hundreds of educators vaccinated on Saturday.
Turner was one of those who received a vaccination at McClintock Middle School.
School and health officials say 300 appointments were filled.
School staff, childcare workers and other educators became eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine just Wednesday as a part of Group 3.
Across Charlotte, at CMS’ Metro School, employees who work with students in the Exceptional Children’s Program were also able to get their shot.
Many of them say they’re grateful for this opportunity for protection and taking the next steps toward fighting the virus.
“This is the start of getting rid of this coronavirus that’s affecting our community and our nation and the world,” Turner said. “I’m excited also because I can go back to my community and say that it went well, there’s no issue and we all need to get this done.”
These vaccine clinics Saturday are part of a larger goal CMS has over the next few days for close to 1,500 vaccine appointment opportunities for its staff.
Novant Health also sponsored two other vaccine clinics Saturday, one in Winston-Salem, and the other at the Park Expo and Conference Center along East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte.
“Well, I’m 74 years old, I’m a female and I’m a black woman, so I know how rough it is for my community, so here I am,” said Sharon Hairston. “This is my second shot and I am so grateful.”
