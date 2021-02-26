CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On March 10, members of Group 3, North Carolina’s Frontline Essential Workers, will be allowed to sign up for their chance to get the COVID vaccine.
Kelly asked the Vaccine Team, “My husband works in critical manufacturing in Charlotte, but we live in South Carolina. Does he have to wait until it’s his turn in South Carolina”?
The answer is no! He can get his shot in North Carolina.
Once the education phase of Group 3 is finished, scheduled for March 10th, he can sign up for his place in line for the vaccine. People who work in critical manufacturing are considered Frontline Essential Workers.
The federal government provides the vaccines. North Carolina discourages people from traveling here to get the vaccine. But people who work in North Carolina and live just across the state line can get their shots here when it’s the turn.
If you have a question for the WBTV Vaccine Team, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.