VACCINE TEAM: During the shutdown places like Home Depot and Lowes were considered essential and open. Are their employees now eligible for the vaccine?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week North Carolina opened vaccinations against the coronavirus to Group 3, “Frontline Essential Workers.” With educators and those working with students in person first in line until March 10th. The rest of Group 3, a massive group, will be up for this spot to get the shot.
But a viewer reached out to the Vaccine Team with an exciting question.
“During the shutdown, places like Home Depot and Lowers were considered essential and open. Are their employees now eligible for the vaccine?”
The answer is no, not just yet. People who assisted us at the retail stores during the shutdown fall into Group 4.
The “frontline essential workers” include people who work at restaurants, grocery stores, and meatpacking facilities.
Also included are law enforcement, medic, firefighters, and people who work in public transportation.
If you work in what the state considered “critical manufacturing, you’ll be able to sign up for your COVID 19 vaccine as well, starting March 10.
