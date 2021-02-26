Summerville police officers search for missing 82-year-old woman

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say Summerville police officers are actively searching for a missing 82-year-old woman Thursday night.
Authorities are looking for Ruth Maddux Bohrn who police said suffers from dementia. She was last seen on Central Avenue in Summerville.
“She is possibly wearing a tan and white turtle neck sweater,” Summerville police officials said. “Please contact Summerville Dispatch at 843-875-1650 if you have any information on Ruth Bohrn.”
Residents reported several law enforcement units and emergency personnel with a helicopter assisting in the Summerville area.
