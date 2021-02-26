First Alert: Wet and cold today, but a big weekend warm-up follows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off dry and mild this morning, but as a wedge of cold high pressure noses in from the north and a low pressure storm system drifts our way from the Gulf Coast, rain will overspread the WBTV viewing area from west to east and send our temperatures into the chilly 40s.
So, the First Alert for today holds as rain chances remain high for the afternoon commute and only slowly tape down overnight with lows bottoming out close to 40°.
It may be marginally cold enough for the rain to freeze on elevated surfaces in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10pm.
Today’s rain will push northward into Virginia along a warm front overnight, and so, our rain chances will be much lower on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will rebound to the low to mid 60s late in the day as lingering clouds may be stubborn to break for peeks of sunshine.
As for Sunday, it now looks as if most of the next round of rain may hold off until later in the day, so again, if the timing works out – subject to change – we may have many more dry hours than wet on Sunday.
Regardless, Sunday is forecast to be quite warm again with afternoon readings pushing back up into the 70s. A heavier round of rain is forecast to unfold Sunday night into early Monday, so a second First Alert has been declared for Monday, as the new workweek will start on the wet side.
The rain should taper down by Monday afternoon and Tuesday looks dry will more seasonal highs in the cooler 50s.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
