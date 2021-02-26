Fire damages historic general store in Ashe County

Todd General Store damaged by fire
By WBTV Web Staff | February 26, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 9:09 AM

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire broke out at a historic general store in Ashe County Thursday night, causing heavy damage.

The fire broke out at the Todd General Store off Todd Railroad Grade Road in Todd, N.C. Employees at Nearby RiverGirl Fishing Company say the flames sparked around 9:45 p.m.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to share that the Todd General Store burned down tonight. No one was injured. But we’ve lost a huge part of our community,” RiverGirl Fishing Company posted on Facebook. “Please keep the owners, their family and the community in your prayers.”

The employees said surrounding buildings could have been impacted if not for the quick response by firefighters.

Posted by RiverGirl Fishing Company on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Todd General Store opened in 1914 and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

We’re working to learn more about what caused the fire.

We are so sad to see this posting this morning! We know many of our camping family will remember their visits to Todd General Store across the years.

Posted by Boone KOA on Friday, February 26, 2021

