Fire damages historic general store in Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire broke out at a historic general store in Ashe County Thursday night, causing heavy damage.
The fire broke out at the Todd General Store off Todd Railroad Grade Road in Todd, N.C. Employees at Nearby RiverGirl Fishing Company say the flames sparked around 9:45 p.m.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to share that the Todd General Store burned down tonight. No one was injured. But we’ve lost a huge part of our community,” RiverGirl Fishing Company posted on Facebook. “Please keep the owners, their family and the community in your prayers.”
The employees said surrounding buildings could have been impacted if not for the quick response by firefighters.
Todd General Store opened in 1914 and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the fire.
