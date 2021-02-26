Dog dies in Hickory mobile home fire

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in a Hickory mobile home left its occupants displaced and their pet dead.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home off 17th Street Drive NW just before 3 p.m. Thursday. When they got there, they found fire coming from the structure’s roof.

The fire took around 15 minutes to control.

Firefighters found one dog inside. The dog did not survive.

There were no other reports of injuries.

The Red Cross also responded to the incident and will be assisting the occupants.

Fire Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.

