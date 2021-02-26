11 accused of soliciting sexual acts from underage children in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord police charged 11 people who are accused of trying to solicit sexual acts from underage children.
Earlier this year, the Concord Police Department began an online undercover campaign aimed at those who wish to solicit sexual acts from underage children.
During the course of this investigation, a total of 11 people were charged.
Five were charged with Solicitation by Computer or Electronic Device to Commit Unlawful Sex Act NCGS 14-202.3.
- Corey Lee Williams (DOB: 06/22/1989) of King, NC
- Joshua Gene Gray (DOB: 08/19/1990) of Concord, NC
- Anthony Dale Bradford (DOB: 07/24/1995) of King, NC
- Joseph Wesley Veach (DOB:09/10/1951) of Albemarle, NC
- Stratto Gamallo Similton (1/25/1991) of Kannapolis, NC
The remaining 6 individuals were charged with Solicitation of a Child by a Computer or Other Electronic Device to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act Resulting in Appearance at Meeting Location NCGS 14-202.3(a).
- Bryan Kasey Austin (DOB: 01/22/1985) of Charlotte, NC
- Brian Rodney Dawson (DOB: 06/13/1971) of Monroe, NC
- Misael Lobato Santos (DOB: 12/16/1971) of Concord, NC
- Rodez Lamar White (DOB: 01/06/1991) of Salisbury, NC
- Raymond Francis Gates (DOB: 03/17/1964) of Concord, NC
- Joshua Robert Cress (DOB: 08/21/1989) of Concord, NC
The Concord Police Department says they will continue to investigate and vigorously pursue those who wish to harm children in the community.
Anyone with further information on the subjects that would assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.
