VACCINE TEAM: How soon will the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be rolled out?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has now cleared a major hurdle.
The FDA has ruled it is safe and effective.
Trials show the vaccine dramatically helps your chances of getting sick from COVID-19.
The vaccine requires only one dose and can be kept at warmer temperatures.
With the hope of a new vaccine on the horizon, you might be asking, when will the Johnson & Johnson vaccine begin rolling out?
The answer is very soon. If Emergency Use Authorization is granted, 3 to 4 million doses could be shipped out next week.
That means full vaccinations could happen immediately.
