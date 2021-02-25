VACCINE TEAM: How soon will the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be rolled out?

By WBTV Web Staff | February 24, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:29 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has now cleared a major hurdle.

The FDA has ruled it is safe and effective.

Trials show the vaccine dramatically helps your chances of getting sick from COVID-19.

The vaccine requires only one dose and can be kept at warmer temperatures.

With the hope of a new vaccine on the horizon, you might be asking, when will the Johnson & Johnson vaccine begin rolling out?

The answer is very soon. If Emergency Use Authorization is granted, 3 to 4 million doses could be shipped out next week.

That means full vaccinations could happen immediately.

