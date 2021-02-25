VACCINE TEAM: Are N.C. homeschool teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As teachers and school staff pulled up their sleeves for their first shot of the COVID vaccine, some wondered if they qualified.
Dave asked the Vaccine Team, “I teach at a homeschool every week in person. Am I considered a teacher eligible for the vaccine? The NCDHHS website doesn’t mention homeschools explaining who qualifies under the Education portion of Phase 3 of the vaccine rollout.
This is a critical question considering more than 90,000 homeschools are registered to teach kids this school year.
SarahLewis Peel, with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, told WBTV in an email:
“To be considered a frontline essential worker in child care and school settings, workers (under the age of 65) must be in-person at their place of work, including staff who anticipate an imminent return to an in-person work setting. The list of school settings includes public schools, private schools, and charter schools. Homeschool teachers would be eligible with other Frontline Essential Workers in Group 3 under the Education sector category if they are required to be onsite to do their work.”
So, if you know someone who works in a homeschool teaching our kids, make sure you share this with them! They are eligible to sign up for the COVID 19 vaccine in North Carolina.
