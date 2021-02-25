Two charged in multiple Charlotte pawn, jewelry shop robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested two men for their involvement in a series of robberies between Dec. 1, 2020 and Feb. 5, 2021.
Tysean Williams and Corey Sanders were identified as the suspects, and both were already arrested for other charges.
Williams was recently arrested in Lexington, Kentucky and will be extradited to North Carolina at a later date.
He has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony larceny and conspiracy to commit felony larceny.
Sanders was already in custody for unrelated charges, and served with warrants for two counts of felony larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit felony larceny.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.