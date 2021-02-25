Thrift store used to fund missionaries destroyed by fire in Lenoir

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The owners of a Lenoir thrift store are picking up the pieces Wednesday night after a two-alarm fire gutted the building the night before.
Firefighters say there’s still no clear reason how the blaze started.
According to the owner of the store, they were playing the survival game in dealing with COVID-19, but things were just starting to come back and getting back to normal again. But even a major setback like this, won’t shake his faith.
“You hate to see anything destroyed you know? It’s always sad, the loss.” a passerby said.
The damage at Tuesday night’s fire in Lenoir for at least one business was catastrophic and total.
“You just kind of, take it one piece at a time.” workers cleaning up the property told WBTV.
Crews have been on the site for hours trying to board-up the exterior of the building which seemed to a monumental job.
That is until you see the inside of the building - charred clothing, burnt furniture, some of it still smoldering.
What makes this tragic is not just the loss of the thrift store itself, but the good it did not only for the people in the community but for those overseas.
“The money raised from store profits went all to missionary work,” Wayne Pruette said.
Pruette has been living up near the thrift store for 60 years and remembers the property and all the changes it went through.
“This was an old salvage yard for cars. Rooster Bush owned this at one time. And then he sold it off and they cleared it off and the A&P food store was built here.” Pruette said.
But what’s next for the property is still to be written. Fire crews were still on scene hours after the first calls last night keeping an eye out for hotspots and making sure the building doesn’t collapse any further.
“Start out by securing and stabilizing the structure so the damage doesn’t get any worse, and then you make a game plan on how you’re going to attack the inside,” said Joshua Barritt with Servpro.
The owner of the thrift store, Tom Wallace, said they had just started bouncing back after COVID took its toll.
Employees were returning to work and the registers were ringing, until Tuesday night.
“We got a setback, but in time we’ll rebuild and get back at it again,” Wallace said.
Wallace said hopefully insurance will pay for the losses, but when that’s all said and done, they’re going to need people to roll up their sleeves and help this store get back on its feet.
