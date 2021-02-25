Several Football Friday Night games moved to Thursday, but that means crowds will look different

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anticipating rainy weather on Friday night several football games in and around the Charlotte area moved their games to Thursday night.
“It feels like a celebration,” said Tim Belk, who lives in Union County.
It might not be Friday, but Football Friday Night is back, and one day early. Fans around Forest Hills Highschool couldn’t be more excited to watch the Union County Public School play on the field.
“I’m going to be one of the first ones out in the stands ready to watch them play too,” said Belk. “When you play football its like family.”
Thursday night’s game is one step closer to having that family back together.
But playing Thursday night means Governor Roy Cooper’s current executive is still in effect. That order puts a 100 person cap on people watching the game.
That rule expires at 5 p.m. Friday. Then, a new rule goes into effect.
A change coaches across Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Union County public schools are excited about.
“Its been a long off season of trying to do things the right way and keep everybody safe,” said Head Football Coach for Sun Valley High School, Drew Hackett.
Other school districts, like CMS, are holding off Friday on increasing fan capacity.
CMS says it will start increasing fans within the allowed limits the week of March 1.
