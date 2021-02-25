S.C. teachers struggle as they watch fellow educators get vaccinated, Phase 1B date not set

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - While teachers in North Carolina are being prioritized to get the vaccine - teachers in South Carolina are lobbying hard to get moved up the chain.
A bill that would let teachers get it sooner is just about dead. They are a part of the next phase, but South Carolina health leaders do not even have a firm time frame of when that will start.
”Feels like a slap in the face,” says Chester County teacher Pete Stone.
Frustrations grow for South Carolina teachers watching their fellow educators getting vaccinated right across the state line.
“We’re seeing other states around us do that,” says another teacher. “We’re seeing North Carolina successfully set it up.”
South Carolina is on a shrinking list of states not vaccinating teachers. Vaccinations started in more than half the U.S, which includes surrounding states like Tennessee and North Carolina.
”North Carolina is showing they care about their educators but South Carolina is not,” says Stone.
Instead of getting boosted into the ongoing Phase 1A, it appears teachers will have to wait for Phase 1B. That is supposed to start sometime in mid to late March—but nothing is set in stone. Stone says state leaders make teachers feel like their stealing from people currently eligible to get vaccinated.
“You can open it up to 65 and older and teachers. I really resent this idea of pitting so many people against each other,” he says.
He says the same teachers and school staff applauded at the beginning of this pandemic now feel like moods have changed.
“Teachers were celebrated for what they did and as it [the pandemic] has gone on, tensions have risen,” says Stone.
Stone says all it takes to get them back into the classroom safely is a vaccine – even though CDC research shows schools can safely open if proper protocols are followed. To him, it should not be a high price to pay.
“It’s not oh pamper me because I’m a teacher. It’s help me help your student. Help me do what I do best because that’s why I’m here,” explains Stone.
The Centers for Disease Control’s recent study says schools can open without teachers having to get vaccinated. It says data shows schools have low spread. Teachers say state leaders are ignoring the parts in the same study that says community safety measures need to be in place and community spread low.
