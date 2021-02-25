Police: Woman arrested after allegedly trying to have ex killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to pay someone to kill her ex-boyfriend.
Jessica Florence Fisher was arrested Feb. 18, and charged with solicitation to commit a felony, following an investigation by Fort Mill Police Department detectives.
After receiving information that Fisher was inquiring about paying someone to kill her ex-boyfriend, detectives made contact with an informant who provided specific details of discussions with Fisher, and then recorded a conversation where Fisher asked them to arrange a meeting with someone willing to commit the criminal act.
Fisher later went to a local hotel to meet with a person that she believed to be an acquaintance of the informant’s brother, who was actually an undercover police officer.
Fisher then provided specific information about her ex-boyfriend’s roommate, and indicated that she wanted him to be killed, since she believed him to be responsible for the break-up of their relationship.
Upon leaving that meeting, Fisher was immediately confronted by officers, and taken into custody. Fisher was incarcerated at the York County Detention Center, and later released after securing a $50,000 bond.
