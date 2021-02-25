One arrested, another sought, in double homicide in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person has been arrested, and another is being sought, after two men were killed in a shooting in Gaston County.
Charlie James Stiles, 24, was arrested and taken to the Gaston County Jail without incident Monday. Stiles has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Jordan Cameron Moses, considered by police to be “armed and dangerous,” is still on the run.
A warrant for Moses’s arrest has been issued on charges of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police say two people died following a shooting in Gastonia on Feb. 22.
The first man killed in a shooting was identified by police as 50-year-old Christopher Lee Brooks. Another person involved was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials say 54-year-old Michael Christopher Allison died in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Gaston County Police says the shooting happened on Woodleaf Drive.
Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as Brooks, dead.
Officers had both ends of the street blocked off for a time.
The Gaston County Police encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information leading the identification, arrest and/or prosecution can result in up to a $1,000 reward.
