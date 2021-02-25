NEW DETAILS: Man shot by off-duty NHCSO deputy after forcibly entering deputy’s home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In a news release, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says Bart Anthony Coniglio forcibly entered a family member’s home in the 4500 block of Barnards Landing Road in Wilmington, North Carolina at around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday.
The family member and a friend left the home and ran to a nearby neighbor’s home that happened to be the residence of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was off-duty at the time.
Coniglio was allegedly chasing the family member and, according to the release, “Coniglio then forcibly entered the deputy’s home where a physical altercation ensued that resulted in the off-duty deputy subsequently shooting Coniglio.”
Coniglio was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is receiving treatment.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed the shooting happened on Barnards Landing Road near the Echo Farms and the Silver Lake communities.
A neighbor told WECT that the shooting stemmed from a family issue, with one family member seeking help from the off-duty officer who, officials say, was the shooter.
The SBI says the investigation is ongoing.
There is currently no threat to the community.
