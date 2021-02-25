NEW DETAILS: Man shot by off-duty NHCSO deputy after forcibly entering deputy’s home

NEW DETAILS: Man shot by off-duty NHCSO deputy after forcibly entering deputy’s home
Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | February 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 9:19 AM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In a news release, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says Bart Anthony Coniglio forcibly entered a family member’s home in the 4500 block of Barnards Landing Road in Wilmington, North Carolina at around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday.

The family member and a friend left the home and ran to a nearby neighbor’s home that happened to be the residence of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was off-duty at the time.

Coniglio was allegedly chasing the family member and, according to the release, “Coniglio then forcibly entered the deputy’s home where a physical altercation ensued that resulted in the off-duty deputy subsequently shooting Coniglio.”

Coniglio was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is receiving treatment.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed the shooting happened on Barnards Landing Road near the Echo Farms and the Silver Lake communities.

A neighbor told WECT that the shooting stemmed from a family issue, with one family member seeking help from the off-duty officer who, officials say, was the shooter.

The SBI says the investigation is ongoing.

There is currently no threat to the community.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.