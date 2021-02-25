More vaccine clinics set up in Mecklenburg County to prioritize teachers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is moving quickly to get as many teachers, school workers, and daycare staff vaccinated as possible.
Starting March 10, the state will open up appointments to more people.
In the meantime, local healthcare providers are holding clinics that give educators priority.
“If I had my way 100 percent of them would be coming in in the next two weeks,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.
She wants every CMS employee who wants the vaccine to have the opportunity to get it.
About 750 teachers, school and daycare staff members rolled up their sleeves at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday.
Options for teachers continue to increase.
Novant Health is giving 300 shots to CMS employees each day through March 2nd at their East Charlotte site.
The appointments run from 3 to 7 p.m., after the school day.
The health system is also providing 450 more shots at McClintock Middle School on Saturday.
All appointments for clinics at both sites are full.
CMS Extensions teacher Peri Alletto works with students with autism and other learning challenges.
He wears a medical gown to school because his students are not able to wear masks or practice social distancing.
“I got lucky,” Alletto said. “When I saw that sign up, I took it, because now if I have a side effect, I’m good. I have Saturday and Sunday to rest it off.”
He chose to get the shot this Saturday at McClintock Middle School, so he would not have to call out of work if he has side effects.
“I’m a type one diabetic and I wasn’t sure what could happen,” he said. “I don’t know. Everyone is a hit and miss.”
He says he looks forward to the day he does not have to wear full medical garb, and every teacher is protected.
“I’ll know I’m safer and if I come in contact with it chances are I won’t end up in a hospital,” he said.
We reached out to CMS to see if there is a plan in place to handle any staffing issues if teachers do have to call out sick after getting their shot.
A spokesperson said:
The district has plans in place for any teacher absence, from getting substitutes to bringing in staff from other areas of the district to cover classes.
