Mecklenburg County to end COVID-19 directive on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is ending its COVID-19 directive on Friday.
The Public Health Directive will expire Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. The directive was originally announced and became effective Jan. 12.
The decision comes after the governor’s announcement to lift the modified stay at home order, the statewide curfew and ease other COVID-19 restrictions outlined in Executive Order 195.
On Monday, March 1, Mecklenburg County services will resume at the level prior to the directive.
This includes resumption of County Park and Recreation outdoor services. All outdoor Park and Recreation facilities will be accessible for use under normal hours including lighted facilities.
“Thanks to our community’s commitment to following the Directive and the prevention measures necessary to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, our metrics have started to improve,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. “While the number of cases has decreased and vaccine has become available, that does not mean we are out of the woods yet. Everyone must continue to practice the 3 Ws and avoid gatherings with individuals they do not live with to continue the improvement in metrics and keep our community healthy and safe.”
County officials say the end of the directive means:
- You should continue to practice the 3 Ws - wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, wash your hands.
- Limit gatherings with people outside your household until most people are vaccinated.
- Quarantine and get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
- Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.
