Lancaster, S.C. man arrested on drug, weapons charges

“We have been getting information and complaints about Underwood and this address for some time,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our task force agents investigated and were able to develop probable cause to search the property. As a result of the search a substantial quantity of methamphetamine and a handgun were taken out of circulation and Underwood was taken to jail. Despite the slowdown of many activities because of the pandemic, illegal activities such as this continue and our agents are hard at work investigating the possession and distribution of illegal drugs.”