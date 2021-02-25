Lancaster, S.C. man arrested on drug, weapons charges

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person for drug charges, including a charge related his proximity to a school.
Ricky Shane Underwood Jr., age 39, of Lancaster, S.C. was arrested yesterday Feb. 24 on drug and weapons charges after the execution of a search warrant at his home.
Agents of the office’s Drug Task Force got a warrant to search Underwood’s home and found 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two-and-a-half pills suspected to be oxycodone, digital scales, baggies, and smoking pipes in the living room.
They also found a .380 caliber pistol with the serial number scratched off.
Underwood is charged with trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, trafficking methamphetamine within proximity of a school or park, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone within proximity of a school or park, possession of a pistol with an obliterated serial number, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Bond was set at $5,000. Underwood posted bond Thursday afternoon and was released.
“We have been getting information and complaints about Underwood and this address for some time,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our task force agents investigated and were able to develop probable cause to search the property. As a result of the search a substantial quantity of methamphetamine and a handgun were taken out of circulation and Underwood was taken to jail. Despite the slowdown of many activities because of the pandemic, illegal activities such as this continue and our agents are hard at work investigating the possession and distribution of illegal drugs.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372, midlandscrimestoppers.com or download the P3 Tips app.
