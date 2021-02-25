Kannapolis firefighters respond to house fire

No injuries were reported. (Source: Kannapolis 911)
By David Whisenant | February 25, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 1:26 PM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis responded to a house fire on Centergrove Road on Thursday.

Officials reported the fire at a home in the 2100 block of Centergrove Rd. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pushing through the eaves of the single-story home.

KFD’s Engine 31 and Ladder 34 were able to quickly gain entry to extinguish what appeared to be a kitchen fire while other companies cleared the house of any potential victims.

The fire was brought under control within a few minutes and no injuries were reported.

