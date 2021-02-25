Horry County corrections officer identified as victim of deadly motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A corrections officer at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center was identified as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday in the Murrells Inlet area.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said Officer Richard DeJesus was killed in the crash.
DeJesus joined the Horry County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in May 2017.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on S.C. 707 near Tournament Boulevard.
A second motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Moore said that person is also a corrections officer.
“Richard was a kind, humble and loving family man with a bright smile and servant’s heart. He was always engaging and encouraging to those around him. Richard was a doting father, a loving husband, and a wonderful son and son-in-law. His dedication and service will be a shining example to all who had the pleasure to serve alongside him. We ask for prayers for Officer DeJesus’s family and our injured officer at this time,” the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Horry County is not releasing the name of the injured officer out of respect for the family, Moore added.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.