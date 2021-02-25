Good Question: Where does money from drug busts go?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord police recently wrapped up a year-long drug investigation called “Operation Clean Up.”
Investigators seized drugs, 21 firearms and more than $1 million in cash. Officers say when you break it all down, all of this crime can trickle down to violence in our communities.
So, after the drug bust, a viewer asked a Good Question:
“Where does the money seized from drug busts go?
WBTV reached out to Maj. Robert Ledwell, from the Concord Police Department.
Ledwell said it depends.
If it’s a case where the federal government wasn’t very involved, it comes down to a judge’s order in court.
“The presiding judge will issue an order of what will happen to the seized funds,” Ledwell said. “Typically, the funds are turned over to the school board for use in the schools.”
But there is another method. Ledwell said when there is federal involvement and there is a large amount of cash found at one time, the case can be submitted to a federal asset forfeiture program.
That’s what is happening in this case.
“A certain amount of the funds will go back to each agency that was involved in the investigation, obviously with the bulk going back to the lead agency,” Ledwell said. “This money can be used to buy equipment and other things for the department. If you have ever seen a DARE car that says, ‘Paid for by your local drug dealers,’ typically that’s where that money comes from.”
