Georgia man sentenced to prison after using children to defraud North and South Carolina Medicaid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Georgia man is headed to prison and will be required to pay more than $5 million after investigators say he defrauded North and South Carolina Medicaid programs.
Markuetric Stringfellow, 37, of Powder Springs, Ga., was sentenced today to 6.5 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $5,278,550 as restitution.
According to court documents, Stringfellow was a resident of Charlotte and Greensboro, and a partner in Everlasting Vitality (EV) and Do-It-4-The Hood Corporation (D4H). D4H operated after-school programs in Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Rocky Mount.
From about January 2016 through November 2018, Stringfellow and his co-conspirators solicited illegal kickbacks from various drug testing laboratories, in exchange for referrals of North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries obtained through the after-school programs operated by EV and D4H.
According to court documents, Stringfellow and his co-conspirators paid individuals to recruit at-risk youths, in particular children who were Medicaid eligible, for EV’s or D4H’s after-school and youth mentoring programs.
Once enrolled, children were required to submit urine samples for drug testing. Stringfellow and his co-conspirators worked with certain laboratories to perform the drug testing and received kickbacks after the labs were reimbursed by the North Carolina Medicaid.
In addition to the kickback scheme, Stringfellow and his conspirators devised a scheme to defraud North Carolina Medicaid by referring clients to laboratories they knew would file fraudulent claims and receive reimbursement based on drug testing services that did not meet the drug testing policy requirements.
For example, on some occasions, they took personal identifying information of D4H clients and gave them to drug testing laboratories. In turn, the laboratories used D4H clients’ information to submit drug testing claims to the
North Carolina Medicaid that were not medically necessary, or the urine was not of the beneficiaries under whose names they were submitted.
Once North Carolina Medicaid paid the claims submitted by the testing laboratories, the labs then paid companies under the control of Stringfellow and others, at an agreed percentage of their Medicaid reimbursement.
In addition to executing a fraudulent scheme in North Carolina, Stringfellow defrauded the South Carolina Medicaid program.
According to court documents, he was a franchise owner of Wrights Care Services, a qualified provider of Medicaid rehabilitative behavioral health services in South Carolina.
Starting in or around 2014, Stringfellow and his co-conspirators defrauded the South Carolina Medicaid program by filing fraudulent claims for services that were either not provided, partially provided, or did not qualify for reimbursement.
According to court records, to support the fraudulent reimbursement claims filed with the South Carolina Medicaid, Stringfellow and his co-conspirators submitted falsified patient billing records and fake medical notes.
The court records also show that after learning there was a Medicaid audit for Wrights Care, Stringfellow and his co-conspirators met for a “note party,” during which they created false and fraudulent billing records, forged signatures, and falsified records subject to the audit.
In July 2020, the criminal case pending against Stringfellow in South Carolina federal court was transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina for further proceedings.
Stringfellow pleaded guilty in August 2020 to conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud in connection with both federal prosecutions.
