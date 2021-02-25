First Alert Friday: Much colder, with widespread rain during the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Friday, with much colder temperatures and widespread rain developing during the day. A few rain showers will be possible this weekend, with another First Alert for widespread rain on Monday.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight, with a few rain showers possible. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the lower 40s around Charlotte, to lower 30s around Boone. Friday morning will start off cloudy, with rain becoming more widespread during the mid to late morning hours. The mountains can expect a rain-snow mix possible Friday morning, with a wintry mix possible during the day. Snowfall looks to be minimal, with a trace to 1″ of snow possible.
Rain will be widespread through the afternoon and evening hours, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-40s around Charlotte, to mid-30s around Boone. A steady breeze out of the east-northeast will make it feel ever colder. So have your rain gear and bundle up before you head out the door Friday. Average rainfall of 0.25″ to 1.00″ is likely across the WBTV viewing area.
Rain showers will linger Friday evening, and begin to become more scattered overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday morning low temperatures are expected in the 30s, with upper 30s around Charlotte, and lower 30s around Boone.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a few, isolated rain showers possible. Milder temperatures return for Saturday, with lower 60s Saturday afternoon around Charlotte, and lower 50s in the NC mountains.
A few passing rain showers will be possible during the day Sunday, with temperatures warming back into the lower 70s, as a warm front lifts through the region.
Another First Alert has been issued for Monday, as widespread rain is expected to develop. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
A few, isolated rain showers are possible for the remainder of next week, with temperatures in the mid-50s on Tuesday, around 60 degrees on Wednesday, and lower 60s by Thursday.
Have your jacket and umbrella before you head out the door Friday
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
