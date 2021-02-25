First Alert Friday: Much colder, with widespread rain during the day

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, with a few rain showers possible. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the lower 40s around Charlotte, to lower 30s around Boone. Friday morning will start off cloudy, with rain becoming more widespread during the mid to late morning hours. The mountains can expect a rain-snow mix possible Friday morning, with a wintry mix possible during the day. Snowfall looks to be minimal, with a trace to 1″ of snow possible.