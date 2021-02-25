FIRST ALERT: Dry streak ends as cold air, rainy weather returns Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A return to the low 70s is on the horizon this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
A First Alert is effect for Friday as scattered showers and downpours will move from west to east across the WBTV viewing area after daybreak continuing through the late evening hours.
Friday’s wet weather also comes with a quick-shot of bone-chilling area.
Most neighborhoods will linger in the 40s all day along with higher elevations falling to the 30s. Despite the dip in temperatures, most communities, even in the mountains ‚will remain above freezing. But pockets of snow and sleet can’t be ruled out mainly above 5,000 feet.
A few scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies will linger into Saturday morning. Despite a dreary start, high temperatures will return to the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be even warmer with highs climbing to the upper 60s under increasing clouds. There’s also a decent chance for a few late day showers, but the lion’s share of this next round of rain will fall on Monday.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday with widespread downpours are expected to trek across the area as the workweek begins.
There’s a chance unsettled weather could stick around through midweek. Even if that holds true, temperatures are expected to remain above-average sticking around the mid 50s to mid 60s through the week ahead.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
