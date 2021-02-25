Enjoy today before a dramatic change kicks in Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you enjoyed the weather over the past couple of days, you’ll love today! There will still be plenty of sunshine to go around and afternoon temperatures will top out close to 70°, well above the seasonal average of 57°.
In fact, this afternoon will look and feel more like early-April versus late-February. But, today is also a transition day. There’ll be a few more clouds around before rain returns with a major knockback in temperatures on Friday.
We’ll stay dry tonight, and it won’t be terribly cold with most neighborhoods falling back into the 40s again as clouds gradually lower and thicken.
It may not be raining right at daybreak on Friday, but rain chances will quickly ramp up during the day and at the same time, temperatures will drop off like a rock. So, Friday brings our next First Alert, as we’ll hold in the cold 40s Friday before recovering with much milder temperatures over the weekend.
Friday’s rain will push northward into Virginia along a warm front Friday night, and so, our rain chances will be much lower on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will rebound to at least the lower 60s and they may be even warmer if enough sunshine can break through the clouds.
As for Sunday, it now looks as if most of the next round of rain may hold off until later in the day, so again, if the timing works out – subject to change – we may have more dry hours than wet on Sunday.
Regardless, Sunday is forecast to be quite warm again with afternoon readings pushing back up close to 70°. A heavier round of rain is forecast to unfold Sunday night into Monday, so a second First Alert has been declared for Monday, as the new workweek will start on the wet side.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
