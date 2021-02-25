Dozens of firefighters from three counties battle barn fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from three counties responded to a large fire that started in a barn on Thursday afternoon.
Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as flames destroyed a barn in the 2700 block of Cannon Farm Road near China Grove. Dozens of firefighters from Cabarrus, Iredell, and Rowan were on the scene working to extinguish that fire and keep it from spreading to a nearby home.
The fire was reported at approximately 1:30 pm.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
