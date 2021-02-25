COVID-19 vaccination pilot program for homebound individuals coming to part of S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with Agape Care Group to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to homebound Phase 1a individuals in Hampton and Jasper counties as part of a pilot program.
The counties were selected because they have a relatively high rate of homebound and hospice patients in rural areas. The pilot will be used as a model for efficiently expanding this service to all counties without limitations to rural communities.
After scheduling an appointment, Phase 1a homebound individuals will have a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse visit their home and administer the shot. The nurse will stay for 15 minutes to monitor for any allergic reaction, which is the standard monitoring period for all individuals who receive the vaccine.
It’s estimated to take two weeks for these individuals to receive their first shot. Nurses will return 28 days later to administer the second shot.
DHEC is sending information directly to these identified homebound individuals in these two counties that provides information about this program and how to schedule their appointment. DHEC is also providing information about the program to the South Carolina Department of Aging, South Carolina AARP, South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, and other community coalitions who assist homebound individuals and can help connect them to the program.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
