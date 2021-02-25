‘Armed and dangerous’ man being sought in deadly Gaston County shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is being sought in a Gaston County shooting that left two people dead and another seriously injured Monday night.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Woodleaf Drive near Gastonia. Christopher Lee Brooks, 50, and Michael Christopher Allison, 54, died from the shooting, police say. Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Thursday, police said they charged 29-year-old Jordan Cameron Moses with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
“Moses is considered armed and dangerous,” police say. “The public is cautioned not to interact with Moses. Instead they are encouraged to contact 911.”
The Gaston County Police encourages anyone with information to call detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information can result in up to a $1,000 reward.
