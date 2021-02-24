8-year-old injured, rushed to hospital after drive-by shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An 8-year-old child was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chesterfield County Tuesday night.
The incident happened on Blairlock Street in the Pageland area around 10 p.m.
The child was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff’s PIO Cpt. Wayne Jordan.
Deputies say the child was inside his home with other people when the shooting happened. There’s no word on a possible motive or if the home was targeted.
This is a developing story and officials did not give any other details.
