‘We really were tasked with doing the impossible’; organizations continue support for Tent City residents despite challenges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been a few days since Tent City was cleaned up and residents moved out to hotels, but the work is far from over for several grassroots organizations.
Some grassroots members say it’s become a balancing act to support people who need shelter and other resources.
“There are times where we have to decide are we going to complete a task for work or school or are we going to respond to the immediate emergency needs of our neighbors and fellow Charlotteans,” said Alexia Gyorody with Feed the Movement CLT.
Members of the mutual aid group - Feed the Movement Charlotte say they’ve been using their own funding and donations to put nearly 18 people in hotel rooms and are helping 19 others that they say are still living on the street. Members say it’s costing them and they’re in need of financial support to continue housing individuals.
“We are a donation-based organization and the donations are not coming in as quick as we need for individuals to be placed in stable housing,” said Kai Jade with Feed the Movement CLT.
WBTV reached out to Mecklenburg County reading the latest numbers of people housed in hotels to which they replied.
“As of yesterday, 214 individuals have accepted housing. Approximately 10 individuals did not accept the County’s offer for shelter and have relocated or received help from other agencies.”
Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition is one of the nonprofits working with the county to support the Tent City residents and people who are not at the hotel.
Vice President Kenya Joseph says they’re collecting donations for hygiene items but the to-do list continues.
“We’re so focused on making sure that the people that have chosen not to go inside are situated and situated effectively, that they have food, they have some sort of appropriate shelter, that their things are moved properly,” Joseph said.
But no matter how they’re helping, both organizations say they want what’s best for the residents.
“The most important thing is 100 percent, the needs of the people,” Joseph said.
If you are interested in making a monetary donation to Feed the Movement CLT, their PayPal and Venmo account is “feedthemovementCLT”
If you are interested in donating items to Hearts for the Invisible call 704-296-8060 or you can make a monetary donation for items here.
