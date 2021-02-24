VACCINE TEAM: If I am on antibiotics, can I get the vaccine?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Vaccine Team is answering questions about the COVID-19.
A viewer asked this question:
“If I’m currently on antibiotics, can I get the vaccine?”
The short answer is Yes.
As long as you are not still sick from your recent infection, you can get the vaccine even if you are taking an antibiotic.
But if you’re still having symptoms, you should wait until you feel better.
That way it’s easier to tell if any new symptoms are from your infection or the vaccination.
