‘Truly a gem to our city’; Charlotte pastor, community leader Darryl Gaston dies at age 59

“Darryl was blessed with an inner and outer beauty. He was warm, dignified, classy, friendly, very sensitive, and enjoyed helping people. He loved his family and was caring, understanding, faithful and greatly devoted. Darryl was indeed a wonderful person. Although our hearts are heavy laden with sorrow, we can never forget that God in His infinite wisdom and graciousness, gave us the greatest gift of all. The endless love of a wonderful man who walked through life with us as a husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, and most of all a servant leader. God has called him home to a kingdom of perpetual sunshine, but his bright, happy, loving spirit will forever be with those of us who knew and loved him. Rest well my love, you will never be forgotten, your work here is done,” his obituary reads.